Logitech Wins Frost & Sullivan 2019 Indian Video Conferencing Price/Performance Value Leadership Award 2019

Today, Logitech announced it has won Frost & Sullivan 2019 - Indian Video Conferencing Price/Performance Value Leadership Award for the excellent work in Video conferencing. The Frost & Sullivan Awards recognizes companies for outstanding achievement and performance in a range of regional and global markets for superior leadership, technological innovation, customer service, strategic product development, etc. The award recognizes the company's unique focus on augmenting the value that its customers receive, beyond simply good customer service, leading to improved customer retention and customer base expansion

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sumanta Dutta, Managing Director and Cluster Head for India and South-West Asia at Logitech said, "It is an honor to be recognized by Frost & Sullivian's India Best Practices Awards for our efforts in Video Conferencing. Over the years, Logitech has striven to disrupt the market by building cost-effective, easy-to-use video conferencing solutions that allow companies to deploy video devices in every meeting room. The prestigious award of Indian Video Conferencing Price/Performance Value Leadership Award 2019 is indeed a testament to our efforts in reducing the complexity and costs associated with video conference devices and making team meetings more competent."

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards is a benchmark against the highest standards. The award requires businesses to demonstrate excellence in Growth, Innovation, and Leadership. This key differentiator involves a bold demonstration of driving demand, brand strength, and competitive differentiation - all of which deliver impressive value and innovation into the marketplace.

