Amtex Systems, a global technology solutions firm has been conferred with the prestigious "CII CONNECT 2019" Award for Exemplary Application of Technology. This year CII hosted the 18th edition of the International Conference and Exhibition on November 7th and 8th at Chennai. The award comes in as yet another feather in the cap of Amtex and adds to their growing list of laurels - Gold Award for Government Service; Gold Award for Best New Service; Gold Award for Best API and Silver Award for Best Platform - majorly for their Access Health CT (ahCT) Mobile App in the United States of America.

In 2019, Amtex developed Kavalan, which has successfully been launched as Tamil Nadu Police's Official Mobile Safety Application along with a state-of-the-art Police Master Control Room for Tamil Nadu. Other award-winning products include iMahila (India's first digital platform to empower Women Self Help Groups) and Securra (a next-gen digital healthcare platform for continuous, connected, and collaborative care). Amtex applies cutting-edge technologies such as NLP, machine learning, deep learning and cognitive AI as enablers and consistently builds solutions that tackle society's complex problems in sectors like healthcare, financial services, women empowerment etc.

Speaking about the award, Mr. Sunny Pokala, Chairman & CEO, Amtex, said, "At Amtex, we are committed to creating products that can create a profound social impact and change the lives of people. The CII CONNECT Award to Amtex for Exemplary Application of Technology is testimony to how our products are touching the lives of people and changing them for a better tomorrow. It propels our ideology and encourages us to continue creating more such products and solutions that are fuelled by compassion, awareness and a resonance with the needs of the modern public."

About Amtex:

Amtex Systems, headquartered in New York with offices located across the world, provides specialized technology services and solutions in software development, digital media, business intelligence, mobile applications and content management. Amtex is ranked among theTop 4 privately held companies in New York for business intelligence and content management solutions. Amtex boasts of clients in multiple domains including technology, financial services, media, fashion, retail and the public sector.

For more information- https://www.amtexsystems.in/awards/?sid=68139/

