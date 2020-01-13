Left Menu
Learn How to Improve Your Customer Experience for a Better ROI

 Melissa Kivett, Chief Customer Experience & Marketing Officer, Individual Solutions Group, Prudential Financial, will be the headliner at Customer Experience Ecosystem: A Frost & Sullivan Executive MindXchange, debuting in New York City on February 25, 2020.

To register and download the event agenda for the Customer Experience Ecosystem: A Frost & Sullivan Executive MindXchange, please go to: https://www.cxmindxchange.com/ny2020/

The new one-day event, Unleash the Power of Organization-Wide Customer Centricity, will offer tools, insights and connections to help organizations design a winning customer experience strategy that improves customer satisfaction rates, reduces customer churn and increases revenue.

In her opening session, Is Your Customer Experience Your Brand?, Kivett will discuss why many consumers today are no longer buying products or services; they are buying experiences. She will examine how the customer experience revolution has taken hold in many industries and show why companies that outperform their competitors in customer experience have a more appealing stock price, more robust growth, and better ROI. She will share:

  • Real-world examples of companies that are winning on experience
  • Insight into CX strategies to meet the changing needs of consumers
  • A strategy for building advocacy across the entire customer experience to improve the customer journey

The event will also include an Executive Presentation on Socializing CX across the Organization, an Ask the Experts! Panel Discussion – Innovating and Disrupting the Customer Experience, and A Success Story - Designing the Customer's Digital Experience, as well as other timely CX sessions, numerous networking opportunities and a Food for Thought Luncheon.

About the Event
This new Customer Experience event will differentiate itself from so many others with a unique, highly interactive and hands-on learning approach focused on providing best practices and immediately implementable takeaways to leverage in the marketplace. To register, please click here or for additional information, please email events.us@frost.com.

About Frost & Sullivan
Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Contact Us: Start the discussion

Contact:
Francesca Valente
Corporate Communications
P: +1 210 348 1012
E: francesca.valente@frost.com
http://www.frost.com

