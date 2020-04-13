'NITI Aayog has analysed COVID-19 pandemic from all directions'

NITI Aayog has analysed the coronavirus pandemic from all directions and is monitoring the potential human loss, said NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul on Monday. "NITI Aayog has analysed the COVID-19 Pandemic from all directions, monitoring and assessing potential human loss. Based on this, we suggested extreme steps to be taken, like the 21 Days Lockdown to flatten the curve: Dr VK Paul," NITI Aayog tweeted.

"It's important for us to stay vigilant and ensure we follow best practices: Dr VK Paul," NITI Aayog said in another Tweet. He said that post the end of lockdown, "we have to ensure that our social behaviour and lifestyle change."

"By strengthening our health system, we have to make sure that we are ready for potential healthcare challenges in the future: Dr VK Paul," NITI Aayog's Twitter handle reads. (ANI)

