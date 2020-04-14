99-year-old war veteran raises 1.5m pound for UK health workers

99-year-old war veteran raises 1.5m pound for UK health workersPTI | London | Updated: 14-04-2020 20:11 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 20:11 IST
A 99-year-old British World War II veteran on Tuesday had raised over 1.5 million pounds ( USD 1.9 million) for health workers on the coronavirus front-line, crashing the donation website hosting his appeal. Tom Moore, a captain who served in India, is being sponsored to complete 100 lengths of his 25-metre garden, with the aid of a frame, in time for his 100th birthday at the end of the month.
He originally planned to raise 1,000 for a National Health Service charity after receiving treatment for a broken hip and cancer. But he has now smashed the million mark and completed 70 laps of his garden in Bedfordshire, south England.
"It's marvellous for our doctors and nurses on the front line," he said of the money raised. "In the last war it was soldiers in uniform on the front line. This time our army are the doctors and nurses (in) uniforms," he told ITV's Good Morning Britain television show.
"We will survive this." More than 70,000 people have contributed funds, with the rate of donations causing the JustGiving page to temporarily crash..
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
