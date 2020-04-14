Left Menu
Online soirees replace crowded concerts on 'Poila Baisakh'

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 14-04-2020 20:51 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 20:51 IST
Online soirees replace crowded concerts on 'Poila Baisakh'

Musicians, poets and artistes in the city have taken their creations online, some even streaming them live on Tuesday, as part of their efforts to beat the lockdown blues on the occasion of 'Poila Baisakh' (Bengali New Year). Timir Biswas, who has a large fan following among Netizens, hosted 'Gaan Baithaki' (music and adda session) on his Facebook page in the evening.

He asked his followers to suggest tracks they would want him to sing online, following which hundreds of requests poured in. Biswas, who has several albums to his credit, said in a post that "digital medium is the only window to reach out to the followers" in the prevailing situation.

Theatre personality Debesh Chattopadhyay, CPI(M) leader Shatarup Ghosh, footballer Shilton Paul and actor-film maker Aparajita Ghosh were among others who took part in a "gharoa adda" (chat session from home) on Facebook - organised by cultural platform 'Ichheymoto'. "People have nowhere to go amid the lockdown; we are sure the programme will attract viewership," one of the organisers had said earlier in the day.

A group of theatre aficionados, in association with Alliance Francaise du Bengale, has also performed Victor Hugo's Les Miserables for its YouTube subscribers. Abhrajit Sen, who directed the initiative, said, "We hope people enjoy our show, which has been adapted from the cult and universal work of Victor Hugo." The Indus Valley World School, a private educational institute in the city, has also uploaded cultural performances on YouTube to mark the advent of the Bengali New Year.

"All our performers recorded their parts at home for a 30-minute cultural programme, which were then put together by a Class 12 student. The show gives the message of hope and optimism," a spokesperson of the school said..

