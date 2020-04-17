Left Menu
Development News Edition

Andhra police launch 'Corona special song'

Andhra Pradesh Police have launched a "corona special song" video to create awarness about the preventive steps againt the virus.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 17-04-2020 22:43 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 22:43 IST
Andhra police launch 'Corona special song'
Visual from the song video (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Andhra Pradesh Police have launched a "corona special song" video to create awarness about the preventive steps againt the virus. The song also marks the efforts of police personnel working day and night amid the current challenges.

State Director General of Police (DGP) Gautam Sawang released the video song. It is written by Sparjan who has also composed music. Indian Idol famous singer Sriramachandra has sung it. Sparjan said that most parts of the song have been produced during work from home by the artists.

Singer Sriramachandra joined the launch program through video conference. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

BTS’ Jungkook ranks highest among idols in TikTok, Get other details

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

Six Indian companies working on vaccine for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi Police head constable tests positive for COVID-19

A 44-year-old Delhi Police head constable tested positive for coronavirus, officials said on Friday. The head constable was posted at Bara Hindurao Hospital in north Delhi, they saidHe lives in Khajuri area and his family members have been...

One more doctor of Vaishali Max Hospital tested positive for COVID-19, infection tally rises to 29 in Gzb

One more doctor of Ghaziabads Vaishali Max Hospital tested positive for coronavius infection on Friday, taking the total count of Covid-19 cases in the district to 29, said officials. The second Vaishali Max doctor, found having the infecti...

Dubai extends 24-hour coronavirus curfew by a week

Dubai, the United Arab Emirates business hub, has extended a 24-hours-a-day curfew imposed as part of a sterilisation drive to control the spread of the coronavirus by a week, the government said in a Twitter post on Friday.The UAE has impo...

Saudi Aramco says to supply 8.5mln bpd from May

Saudi oil giant Aramco said Friday it would market 8.5 million barrels per day bpd of crude from May under a producers agreement to restrict supply and boost plummeting prices. The deal came after a price war between Riyadh and Russia saw t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020