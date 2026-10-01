Russian air strikes injure two in Ukraine's Kyiv, Odesa, officials say
Russian air strikes have injured one person in Ukrainian capital Kyiv and another person in the Black Sea port city of Odesa, Ukrainian emergency service and an Odesa city official said on the Telegram messaging app on Thursday.
Infrastructure was damaged in Odesa, which Russia attacks frequently as it tries to prevent Ukraine from earning export revenue, Serhiy Lysak, the head of the city's administration, said on Telegram, without providing details.