Russian air strikes injure two in Ukraine's Kyiv, Odesa, officials say

Russian ​air ​strikes ‌have injured one person ​in Ukrainian capital ‌Kyiv and another person in the Black Sea port city ‌of Odesa, Ukrainian ‌emergency service and an Odesa city official said on ⁠the ​Telegram ⁠messaging app on Thursday.

Infrastructure was ⁠damaged in Odesa, which ​Russia attacks frequently as it tries ⁠to prevent Ukraine from ⁠earning ​export revenue, Serhiy Lysak, the head of ⁠the city's administration, said on ⁠Telegram, ⁠without providing details.