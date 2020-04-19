Left Menu
Goa has become zero COVID-19 case State: CM

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has called Goa a 'zero coronavirus case' State after the seventh patient tested negative here on Sunday.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 19-04-2020 18:43 IST
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant speaking to ANI on Sunday in Panaji. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has called Goa a 'zero coronavirus case' State after the seventh patient tested negative here on Sunday. "As of April 3, no new COVID-19 positive case has been reported. The last patient tested negative today. It gives me immense pleasure to announce that as of now, there are no COVID-19 positive patients in the State," said Chief Minister Sawant while speaking to ANI.

He congratulated medical staff for their efforts, saying: "I congratulate all the medical staff at the COVID-19 hospital. The six patients -- who were foreign nationals --have been placed in the institutional quarantine centre and the seventh patient, who tested negative today, would be shifted there as well." Thanking the survey team and the Goa Police, Chief Minister Sawant said: "I am also in awe of the survey team and the Goa Police team as well. It is because of them that we have become a 'zero COVID-19 case' State."

Sawant has urged people to follow the norms of social distancing, stating that the people of Goa have to maintain the status of 'zero case state'. "I urge everyone to maintain social distancing and the lockdown rules which have been imposed by the Centre till May 3. The people have the responsibility to maintain the 'zero case' achievement till May 3," he said.

Talking about relaxations, Chief Minister Sawant said that the areas where relaxations are given would be in accordance with the Centre's guidelines. "The declaring of Goa as a green zone would be done by the Central government. We have only conveyed the news of the situation in the state as of now," he added. (ANI)

