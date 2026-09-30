Riding on Gill's mighty double hundred, India pull off their highest ODI run chase against West Indies 

West Indies were subjected to a brutal batting onslaught from India, as Shubman Gill’s double century and Rohit Sharma’s fluent hundred powered the hosts to their highest successful run chase in ODI history. India chased down 406 against the West Indies in the second ODI in Guwahati on Wednesday in just 43.3 overs, becoming only the second team after South Africa to successfully chase a 400-plus target in ODI cricket.

India won the match by 8 wickets. With this win, India also sealed the three-match ODI series. It was only the second time in ODI history that a team had hunted down a target of 400 or more, following South Africa’s famous 438-run chase against Australia in 2006.

Gill, a player who is not just India's captain but the No. 1 ODI batter now, led the show. He slammed a brilliant 223 runs off 133 balls, laced with 26 fours and 8 sixes. Former Indian skipper Rohit Sharma also smashed a fluent hundred, slamming 101 runs off 75 balls, including 10 fours and 6 sixes. Chasing 406, Indian opening pair of Sharma and skipper Gill put on the second-highest opening partnership for the team on Wednesday. Rohit-Gill enthralled the crowds and rewrote record books during the second ODI against West Indies at Guwahati.

Rohit and Gill put on a stand of 255 runs, which was ended with Rohit getting dismissed for 101 in 75 balls, with 10 fours and six sixes at a strike rate of 134.67. The highest stand for India as an opening pair is between Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly, who put on a stand of 258 runs against Kenya at Paarl in 2001. Following the departure of the hitman after his hundred, Virat Kohli joined Gill on the crease. Kohli, who slammed his 55th hundred in the 1st ODI, was removed for 29 off 19 balls.

Ruturaj Gaikwad then joined Gill in the middle, with the duo steering India home with six overs to spare. Gaikwad chipped in with a composed 31 off 37 balls, providing valuable support to his captain as Gill took charge at the other end. It was a brutal outing for the West Indies bowlers, with none of them able to keep their economy rate below seven runs per over. Only Jayden Seales and Shamar Joseph managed to claim wickets for the visitors.

Earlier, riding on majestic centuries from John Campbell, Shai Hope and Amir Jangoo, West Indies produced a stunning batting display to post a massive 405/7 in their 50 overs. Campbell took the attack to the Indian bowlers during the powerplay, setting the tone for a sensational century. Captain Hope made the most of two dropped catches to bring up a hundred of his own, before Amir Jangoo stole the spotlight with a breathtaking acceleration, racing from 59 off 54 balls to his century in just 70 deliveries.

Campbell set the tone with an explosive 101 off 68 balls, smashing nine fours and five sixes. His aggressive knock provided West Indies with a flying start. Captain Shai Hope then anchored the innings with a composed 104 off 94 balls, hitting eight fours and three sixes, while Amir Jangoo added further momentum with a fluent 114 off 77 balls, laced with 13 fours and three sixes.

The three centuries put West Indies in a commanding position, with the visitors maintaining a high scoring rate throughout the innings. For India, Kuldeep Yadav was the pick of the bowlers with 2/65, while the hosts managed to claim seven wickets but struggled to contain the West Indies batters. (ANI)