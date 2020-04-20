Left Menu
Amid COVID-19 lockdown, India set to showcase its folk arts, cultural music online, courtesy Culture Ministry

During the extended COVID-19 lockdown, the Central government is set to showcase India's culture in front of the country and the world through multiple online platforms.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2020 19:13 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 19:13 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

By Pragya Kaushika During the extended COVID-19 lockdown, the Central government is set to showcase India's culture in front of the country and the world through multiple online platforms.

The lovers of folk art, classical music, folk practices, and folk music are in for a treat as the Union Ministry of Culture is set to showcase the performances by various artistes from this field in the ongoing week. As part of its ongoing initiative, VirasatSetu launched to commemorate the World Heritage Day, the Ministry has roped in top artistes from numerous fields to revive the love for folk arts and tradition for the benefit of those restricted in their homes due to COVID-19 lockdown.

Apart from roping in artistes from across the country, Union Minister for Culture Prahlad Singh Patel had begun the initiative by tagging various Union and State Ministers to showcase the heritage of their states. "It could be anything from a picture of them in traditional dresses to pictures of heritage places, monuments or of traditional food. Like Union Ministers Kiren Rijiju and Faggan Singh Kulaste both put out their pictures in traditional dresses and Kulaste even sported the bow and arrow with traditional headgear. This will also create awareness about our traditions and cultures and what a better time to do it than now when everyone has time to read about these treasures," said Patel.

The ministry has decided to showcase the traditional dance, food, clothes, popular art, folk music and lessons and performances by the masters of these fields on social media. The ministry is showcasing these performances through its YouTube channel, Facebook page, and Twitter handle.

While April 20, that is today, remains dedicated for Lama dances of Sikkim, Mohiniattam, Bharatnatyam, Nrityarupa -- all forms of classical dances of their respective states, Tuesday has been reserved for folk theatre. There would be clippings sent by artistes of the folk theatre of West Bengal, Bhand Pathet folk theatre of Jammu and Kashmir, martial arts of Nicobari and masterclasses with actors Amol Palekar and Govind Namdev. There would be masterclasses by Pandit Jasraj as well, according to sources.

Further, April 22 has been set for showcasing varied forms of folk music. This includes the presentation of folk music of Haryana, Thumri by Shubhra Guha and Suchaitra Gupta with others. And short clippings by master artistes of classical/folk music both vocal and instrumental. April 23 is earmarked Shaurya Gatha (Gallantry tales) genre and there would be a lecture on the dying Indian musical art along with the virtual performance of Ustad Bade Ghulam Ali.

The next day is set to witness showcasing of manuscripts and rare documents. On the last day, which would be April 25, the Ministry has virtual performances lined up of string puppetry, marginalised folk practices of West Bengal and of Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, a leather puppet show of Ramayana to throwing light on playing tribal instruments. (ANI)

