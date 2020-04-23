Left Menu
PTI | Newyork | Updated: 23-04-2020 00:53 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 00:53 IST
Faithfull released from hospital after battling COVID-19

English singer-songwriter Marianne Faithfull has been discharged from a London hospital after being treated for coronavirus. The announcement, posted to Faithfull's social media accounts Wednesday, said the 73-year-old was released after being hospitalized for 22 days.

“She will continue to recuperate in London. Marianne thanks you all for your kind messages of concern which have meant a great deal through what is a such a difficult time for so many,” the statement read. “She is also very grateful to all the NHS staff who cared for her at the hospital and, without doubt, saved her life.” Faithfull has had a number of health issues over the years, including a long battle with hepatitis C and breast cancer, which she was diagnosed with in 2006. An icon of the 1960s' British music scene, Faithfull rose to fame with the hit song “As Tears Go By.” A bout of severe laryngitis coupled with drug use in the 1970s would forever alter her crisp, clear voice to become something lower, raspier and perhaps even more distinctive. After an absence from music, she had a celebrated comeback in 1979 with the album “Broken English."

