Woman hosted about 20 people before testing COVID-19 positive in Bahraich

PTI | Bahraich | Updated: 24-04-2020 18:44 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 18:19 IST
A 54-year-old woman traveled to Ghaziabad defying lockdown norms and hosted a party for about 20 people at her home here last week before she was tested positive for coronavirus, police said on Friday, raising fear that she might have infected many others

The woman and all her guests have been booked and their residential areas sealed, S P Vipin Mishra said

The Gulam Ali Pura area resident tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, the officer said, adding that all precautionary measures are been taken.

