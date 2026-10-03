Israeli strike kills four people in Gaza, medics say

Reuters | Updated: 03-10-2026 05:14 IST | Created: 03-10-2026 05:14 IST
Israeli strike kills four people in Gaza, medics say

An Israeli ​airstrike killed at least ​four Palestinians ‌in an ​apartment building in Gaza City early on Saturday, the territory’s ‌health officials said. There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military.

The US brokered a ceasefire in ‌the territory last year but negotiators have not ‌agreed on terms for Hamas to disarm and for Israel to withdraw its troops. Israel, which says Hamas has ⁠been ​rearming and ⁠launching attacks in violation of an October ceasefire, has stepped ⁠up strikes on the group in recent weeks.

Hamas has ​denied trying to carry out attacks or ⁠rebuild its arsenal and accuses Israel of undermining the Gaza ⁠peace ​deal. Gaza health officials have said at least 1,400 Palestinians have been killed by ⁠Israeli fire since last October's ceasefire. Israel says four of ⁠its ⁠soldiers have been killed by militants in Gaza over the same period.

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