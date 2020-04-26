Left Menu
Octogenarian woman dies in fire in Shimla district

An 80-year-old woman lost her life in a fire that left 10 houses gutted in Dugyani Village of Chirgaon in Shimla district.

ANI | Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 26-04-2020 17:51 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 17:51 IST
An 80-year-old woman died in fire in Shimla district. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

"Fire was doused with the collective efforts of villagers, fire brigade and Police. The matter will be investigated," Sunil Negi, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Rohru said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

