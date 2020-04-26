Left Menu
Goan women come up with musical video on life during lockdown

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 26-04-2020 18:26 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 18:26 IST
Women from various professional fields in Goa have come up with a musical video to show what life means to them while staying indoors during the coronavirus-enforced lockdown. In the video, titled 'Teri Kya Story Hai' (what is your story), several women, including doctors, teachers, actors and homemakers, have tried to convey that they are not feeling locked down, but this is just a usual routine, coupled with some additional household chores.

"Be it a mother, daughter, daughter-in-law or wife, to each their own," Neha Savkar Vaze, who penned the song for the video, told PTI. Vaze narrated how over a phone call, she and Goan singer Akshada Talaulikar came up with the thought of doingsomething musical and out-of-the-box during lockdown.

The next important thing for them was presentation, so as to reach out to fellow Goans through women. "So, we randomly chose a few Goan women we commonly knew, whom we thought would enjoy being part of this, made a WhatsApp group and asked them to shoot a few bytes by lip- synching the main track and forward it to us, Vaze said.

The tempo of the song definitely matched with the excitement of each one of the participants, Vaze said, adding that the video showcases women from various fields and residing in different parts of the coastal state. Talaulikar said the composition was completed in half-a-day, but getting the music arranged was a tough task as being confined to home, she did not have access to any professional tools.

She, however, managed access to a recording studio to give a final shape to the video. Vaze claimed the video received an overwhelming response after being released online last week, "The views, shares, and comments coming from all over made us feel happy and satisfied, she said.

Priyanka Amar Dhumtekar, a homemaker who participated in the video, said initially they had lot of apprehensions and it took them about eight days to complete the project. "But when it went online, we all received so many calls and messages...we are feeling like a celebrity, she added.

