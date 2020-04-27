Left Menu
Kanpur police urge people to not fly kites amid lockdown

Invoking the popularity of Bollywood song "didi tera dewar deewana" from the 90s classic movie 'Hum Aapke Hai Kaun', police personnel in Kanpur on Sunday urged people not fly kites amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

ANI | Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 27-04-2020 09:30 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 09:30 IST
Police urging people to not fly kites amid lockdown.. Image Credit: ANI

Invoking the popularity of Bollywood song "didi tera dewar deewana" from the 90s classic movie 'Hum Aapke Hai Kaun', police personnel in Kanpur on Sunday urged people not fly kites amid the COVID-19 lockdown. Playing their special version of the hit song, they sang, "Bhaiya mere patang mat udhana, nahi toh jail jaana padega. (Stop flying kites, or else you would end up in jail)" and urged people to follow lockdown norms.

Through the song, police also urged people to tell their children, not to fly kites. According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Uttar Pradesh has a tally of 1,868 COVID-19 cases of which, 289 patients have recovered and 29 patients have died from the deadly virus, as of Monday. (ANI)

