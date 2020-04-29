Left Menu
Couple hacked to death by neighbour over land row

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 29-04-2020 16:23 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 16:23 IST
Mangaluru, Apr 29 (PTI): A couple was hacked to death in broad daylight allegedly by their neighbour over a land dispute near their house, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place in Yelinje village in Dakshina Kannada district, they said.

The deceased have been identified as Vincent DSouza (50) and his wife Helen DSouza (45). DSouza, an ex- serviceman, died on the spot, while his wife died while being taken to hospital, they said. The attacker Alphonso Saldana (51) has been arrested, the police said.

The couple was attacked by Saldana with a pickaxe as they quarrelled over a piece of land, they said. The arrested person is being questioned. He would be produced before court later, they added.

