Norway sovereign wealth fund merges active ownership with active management teams
Norway's sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, said on Thursday it would integrate its active ownership function with its active management teams, joining the two in one department as part of a reorganisation of its governance and compliance.
Merging the two functions will boost the $2.3 trillion fund's ability to safeguard its long-term financial interests, Norges Bank Investment Management (NBIM) CEO Nicolai Tangen said in a statement. "Bringing active ownership together with active management gives us shorter decision-making lines and a more holistic follow-up of the companies we own," Tangen said.