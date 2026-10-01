Norway sovereign wealth fund merges active ownership with active management teams

​Norway's sovereign wealth fund, the world's ‌largest, said on Thursday it would integrate its active ownership function with ‌its active management teams, joining ‌the two in one department as part of a reorganisation of its governance ⁠and ​compliance.

Merging ⁠the two functions will boost the $2.3 ⁠trillion fund's ability to safeguard its long-term ​financial interests, Norges Bank Investment Management (NBIM) ⁠CEO Nicolai Tangen said in a ⁠statement. "Bringing ​active ownership together with active management gives us shorter ⁠decision-making lines and a more holistic follow-up ⁠of ⁠the companies we own," Tangen said.