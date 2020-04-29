Left Menu
Development News Edition

Prez, PM, political leaders across party lines pay tributes to Irrfan Khan

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2020 17:12 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 17:12 IST
Prez, PM, political leaders across party lines pay tributes to Irrfan Khan

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and other political leaders across the country on Wednesday mourned the demise of actor Irrfan Khan, calling him a "rare talent" who will be greatly missed. The 54-year-old actor lost his battle with a rare form of cancer and died in a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday. He was buried at the Versova graveyard in the afternoon. President Kovind called Irrfan a "brilliant actor" and said that his remarkable performances will forever be remembered by the audiences.

"Saddened by the untimely demise of noted actor Irrfan Khan. A rare talent and a brilliant actor, his diverse roles and remarkable performances will remain etched in our memories. "A big loss to the world of cinema and millions of film lovers. Condolences to his family & admirers," the president said on Twitter.

PM Modi said that Irrfan's death is a loss to the world of cinema and theatre. "He will be remembered for his versatile performances across different mediums. My thoughts are with his family, friends and admirers. May his soul rest in peace," the prime minister said in a tweet. Home Minister Amit Shah said the country has lost an "exceptional actor and a kind soul".

"Anguished over the sad news of Irfan Khan’s demise. He was a versatile actor, who’s art had earned global fame and recognition. Irfan was an asset to our film industry. In him, the nation has lost an exceptional actor and a kind soul. My condolences to his family and followers," Shah tweeted. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hailed Irrfan was an actor "par excellence" and he is "deeply pained" by the news of his demise.

"He was an epitome of artistic brilliance and versatility. He enthralled audiences with outstanding performances in films like 'Lunch Box'. His contribution to films will be remembered for long. Deeply pained by his untimely demise," Singh posted. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also mourned the death of the actor.

"I’m sorry to hear about the passing of Irrfan Khan. A versatile & talented actor, he was a popular Indian brand ambassador on the global film & tv stage. He will be greatly missed. My condolences to his family, friends & fans at this time of grief," Rahul said. Another Congress lead, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, tweeted, "His acting broke the boundaries of languages, nations and religions, creating an accent of acting that united all humanity through art and compassion." Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray also condoled Irrfan's death, saying he was a hard-working and multi-faceted artiste whose journey from the Indian cinema to Hollywood was an inspiration to budding actors.

"He has been snatched away despite putting up a valiant fight against the rare form of cancer," he said, adding that Irrfan accepted the reality of his diagnosis and faced the treatment bravely. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said he is "saddened and shocked" by the news of the death of the actor, who hailed from the state. "My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans. May God give them strength. May his soul rest in peace," he added. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, "Shocked to hear of the demise of Irrfan Khan, one of the most exceptional actors of our time. May his work always be remembered and his soul rest in peace." Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said Indian cinema has suffered a "great loss" in Irrfan's demise.

"It is with great sadness that we learnt of the death of actor Irrfan Khan. He was an actor par excellence and his untimely demise is a great loss to the Indian film community. We convey to his family and to every one who enjoys the works of the actor our deepest sympathy," he tweeted. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Bannerjee said Irrfan's vast body of work will be his "legacy for generations".

"Saddened at the passing away of the critically acclaimed film actor Irrfan Khan. He leaves behind a large body of work which will be his legacy for generations. I fondly recall him calling on me in Kolkata a few years ago. My condolences to his family, colleagues, fans & admirers," she tweeted. BJP president JP Nadda said, "The passing away of versatile actor Irrfan Khan is an irreparable loss to the world of art and cinema. Artists always lives in our memories with their work. I extend my deepest condolences to his family and fans." Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav shared his photo with the actor on Twitter.

"Saddening to hear about the demise of one of the most versatile actors of Indian Cinema, Irrfan Khan! Met with Irrfan when he came calling at Patna residence! A multi faceted man, a great human being! My sincere condolences to his family, friends & fans," he tweeted. Sachin Pilot, Rajasthan deputy chief minister and senior Congress leader, said Irrfan's contribution to cinema will always be remembered. "My heartfelt condolences to his loved ones and fans. May his soul find eternal peace," he added.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah said, "No stereotypical looks, no six-pack, no fancy dance steps, no dynastic claim to a place in Bollywood. It was just talent & a breathtaking screen presence. #IrrfanKhan your courage to speak up when others chose silence was your biggest asset & will be missed the most. God speed." PTI RDS RDS.

TRENDING

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmed, know names of some returning characters

Toys, boards games, cartoons keep children with COVID-19 busy in hospital isolation wards

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

Jharkhand's COVID-19 cases rise to 106

One more person tested positive for COVID-19 in the states Jamtara district on Wednesday. The patient had returned from West Bengal. Total two cases reported in Jamtara and 106 cases in Jharkhand, till date, said Nitin Madan Kulkarni, State...

Lebanon's Salameh sees no need for deposits haircut, dismisses PM's attack

Lebanese central bank governor Riad Salameh defended his record on Wednesday, rejecting criticism from the prime minister that he was to blame for a financial crisis and assuring savers there was no need for a haircut on their deposits.Sala...

Textile players to witness substantial fall in topline, operating profits: Ind-Ra

The textile players are expected to record a substantial fall in their topline and operating profits due to weak export as well as domestic demand in the first half of the financial year, India Ratings and Research Ind-Ra said on Wednesday....

CBI custody of Wadhawan brothers extended till May 1 in Yes Bank case

The CBI custody of DHFL promoters Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan was extended till May 1 in connection with the Yes Bank scam case by a special court in Mumbai on Wednesday. Earlier, the special CBI court had sent the two to CBI custody till Ap...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020