COVID-19: ITBP jawan sings for frontline workers

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2020 22:03 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 21:10 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

A jawan of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has composed and sung a Hindi song paying tributes to the countless frontline workers battling the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. The 3.31-minute audiovisual song, titled 'Teri mitti mein..', was released by the force on its official social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook on Wednesday.

"The song narrates the contribution of 'corona warriors' especially doctors, police, CAPFs, armed forces personnel and all others in ensuring that citizens of the country are safe from the pandemic," an ITBP spokesperson said. "The song plays out the emotions, initiative and commitment of the agencies in the fight against coronavirus in the country," he said.

It also talks about hope and trust that the country will win this battle against the virus that has infected lakhs across the globe and claimed thousands of lives. The spokesperson said the song has been sung by head constable Arjun Kheriyal, 35, who is a "singing talent of the force".

He has earlier dedicated a similar creation on the occasion of International Women's on March 8. The jawan joined the ITBP in 2002 and is posted in Delhi at present.

The about 90,000 personnel Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) force, primarily tasked to guard the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China, has produced the song and provided logistical support for it to be shot and edited. The force is at the forefront of the COVID-19 battle as it is operating one of the country's largest quarantine centre in Delhi, with about 1,000 beds, and has launched a face masks and personal protective equipment (PPE) making unit at Sonipat near here.

