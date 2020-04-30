Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan condole Rishi Kapoor's death

Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan condole Rishi Kapoor's deathPTI | Chennai | Updated: 30-04-2020 12:48 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 12:41 IST
Top stars Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan on Thursday condoled the death of Hindi cinema veteran Rishi Kapoor. Rajinikanth, who had acted with Kapoor in the Hindi flick 'Dosti Dushmani', described him as a "dearest friend" while Haasan expressed disbelief over his "Saagar" co-star's demise following his battle with cancer.
"Heartbroken ... Rest In Peace ... my dearest friend #RishiKapoor," Rajinikanth said in a tweet. Haasan recalled Kapoor was always ready with a smile.
"Can't believe it. Chintu ji @chintskap (Mr. Rishi Kapoor) was always ready with a smile. We had mutual love and respect. Will miss my friend. My heartfelt condolence to the family," he said. The 67-year old Rishi Kapoor, who was suffering from cancer, died in a Mumbai hospital on Thursday.
