Due to curbs, Rishi's body taken to crematorium from hospital

In view of the coronavirus- enforced lockdown, the mortal remains of Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor were taken to crematorium straight from the hospital where he died on Thursday morning, said an official. Kapoor (67), who was suffering from cancer, died at the H N Reliance Hospital at Girgaon in south Mumbai.

Earlier in the day, police had requested the family of Kapoor to take his body to crematorium, where his last rites took place after 4 pm, from the hospital. "As per rules we requested family members of Rishi Kapoor to take his body straight to Chandanwadi crematorium at Kalbadevi in South Mumbai," said a senior police officer.

Due to the lockdown, imposed to halt the spread of COVID-19, police have restricted movement and gathering of people. The lockdown rules also cover gathering for last rites of any person, he said.