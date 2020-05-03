Left Menu
Development News Edition

Stars deliver inspirational messages in Call to Unite event

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 03-05-2020 02:05 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 02:00 IST
Stars deliver inspirational messages in Call to Unite event
“Stay in the moment. Don't use. Be safe.” Longoria cited the teachings of Gandhi as she urged people to “be the change you want to see in the world.” Image Credit: Flickr

Director Lee Daniels talked about past drug use and urged people not to give in to the temptation to abuse drugs during the coronavirus pandemic, saying "You are not alone." Actress Eva Longoria said the pandemic is giving the world a chance to reset itself and praised health workers for their huge sacrifices. LeAnn Rimes sang "There Will Be a Better Day." The messages were both universal and personal on Saturday as the Call to Unite Livestream, a 24-hour event, stretched into its second day.

President Bill Clinton and Oprah Winfrey were among those who participated Friday night, and Quincy Jones, Jennifer Garner, Common, Maria Shriver, Questlove, Yo-Yo Ma, were also participating in the event, being live-streamed at unite.us and on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, Twitch, LinkedIn and SiriusXM Stars. Daniels, in an emotional message, talked about his past drug use during the AIDS epidemic in the '80s.

He talked about the pain of losing friends to the disease, which he said decimated the African-American gay community. And he urged people not to resort to drug use during the current pandemic. "You're not alone," he said. "Stay in the moment. Don't use. Be safe." Longoria cited the teachings of Gandhi as she urged people to "be the change you want to see in the world." "We're in a moment where we have a chance to reset and start anew," she said.

She praised nurses and doctors especially for risking their lives to save others, and therapists donating services to tend to people's mental health. On Friday evening, Winfrey said she keeps updated with coronavirus news, but has often focused her attention more on positive "acts of valour." The event, organized by Tim Shriver, was launched to help inspire people to endure and overcome the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic.

President George W Bush said: "Even at an appropriate social distance, we can find ways to be present in the lives of others to ease their anxiety and share their burdens." Clinton delivered the message that "we can get through this together." Sean Combs said the pandemic was giving humanity a chance to unite. "We don't have to wait until the pandemic is over," he said. "This can come true right now." He urged people to "give someone an extra mask, check on an elderly neighbour." The event kicked off with a performance by the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater. Instead of performing collectively, each member clapped and danced individually in various places from inside their apartment, rooftop or park to the tune of Ailey's "Rocka My Soul in the Bosom of Abraham."

TRENDING

End of our story: Neetu shares heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR including Sonipat

COVID-19 lockdown opportunity for tobacco users to quit habit: Health experts

Higher thrombus risk in men with obesity in adolescence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Buffett says coronavirus cannot stop America

Warren Buffett said on Saturday gave an upbeat assessment of the United States ability to withstand crises, even as he acknowledged that the coronavirus pandemic could have a wide range of impacts on the economy.The 89-year-old Buffett spok...

Reade: 'I didn't use sexual harassment' in Biden complaint

Tara Reade, the former Senate staffer who alleges Joe Biden sexually assaulted her 27 years ago, says she filed a limited report with a congressional personnel office that did not explicitly accuse him of sexual assault or harassment. I rem...

Astralis sweep Heretics at Road to Rio - Europe

Astralis swept Team Heretics on Saturday to remain atop the Group A standings as Week 2 of the ESL One Road to Rio - Europe event wrapped up. The two teams entered the day tied with the groups best record at 3-1, along with Ninjas in Pyjama...

As warmer weather beckons, NYPD to enforce social distancing

As warmer weather tempted New Yorkers to come out of quarantine, police dispatched 1,000 officers this weekend to enforce social distancing and a ban on congregating in public spaces. Officers set out on foot, bicycles and cars to break up ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020