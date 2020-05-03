Left Menu
Development News Edition

Annual Kamban festival canceled due to lockdown

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 03-05-2020 20:05 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 19:40 IST
Annual Kamban festival canceled due to lockdown

The three-day annual Kamban Festival scheduled to be held from May 8 has been cancelled owing to the ongoing lockdown to contain the spread of COVID- 19 in the Union Territory. Speaker of the territorial Assembly and president of Kamban Kazhagam holding the literary festival said in a press release on Sunday that the festival has been dropped because of the lockdown extended now to contain the pandemic.

The festival has been held since 1967 to commemorate the contribution of the Tamil poet Kambar in the Chola dynasty to Tamil literature and to focus on the different facets of his magnum opus 'Ramayana'. Every year during the festival held for three days in the second week of May, scholars and Tamil savants from different parts of Tamil Nadu and Sri Lanka would participate in various programs, including moot courts and symposia.

TRENDING

Those who want to travel from other states to K'taka and vice-versa must register on 'Sevasindhu' website: Minister

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR including Sonipat

End of our story: Neetu shares heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor

Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland pitch for incentive-based scrappage policy to revive CV segment

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Movement of persons not for visiting native places in normal course: MHA to states, UTs

Union Ministry of Home Affairs MHA on Sunday issued a clarification on the movement of persons who want to reach their destinations after the government allowed movement of people, labourers, students etc stranded at different places. MHA i...

Lockdown: MCA postpones all matches till May 17

With the nationwide lockdown forthe coronavirus outbreak extended till May 17, the MumbaiCricket Association has further postponed its local matchesMumbai Cricket Association has decided to postponeall its cricket matches which were schedul...

Lockdown: C'garh allows opening of liquor shops from Monday

The Chhattisgarh government has allowed opening of liquor shops in non-restricted areas of the state from Monday, officials said. The excise department has also planned to start home delivery of alcohol at some places to discourage crowding...

'Corona warriors' showered with flower petals

IAF helicopters showered flower petals over leading hospitals in Dehradun and Rishikesh on Sunday, in a gesture of thanksgiving to the doctors and healthcare professionals at the frontline of the countrys war against COVID-19Dozens of docto...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020