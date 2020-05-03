Video of youth dancing to Sapna Chaudhary’s song at UP police outpost goes viral; official removed

Left Menu
PTI | Etawah | Updated: 03-05-2020 21:06 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 21:06 IST
After a video of a youth dancing to the song of popular Haryanvi singer Sapna Chaudhary at Nayashahar police outpost here went viral, an official of the outpost was removed for “maligning the image of the force”. "Naya Shahar outpost in-charge Vishwanath Mishra has been sent to police lines for maligning the image of the force on the orders of SSP Akash Tomar,” Superintendent of Police, City, Ram Yash said. The action came after the 1.14 minutes video of the youth dancing to the famous song of Sapna Chaudhary "Teri Aakhan Ka Ye Kajal...” went viral on social media. The youth seen in the video was brought to the outpost for reportedly violating the coronavirus-induced lockdown. As the youth dances, the outpost in-charge and others are seen enjoying the performance in the video. PTI CORR ABN SRY

