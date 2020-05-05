Left Menu
Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2020 15:31 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 15:04 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Tuesday. 2:55 p.m.

New measures to be put in place at Hyderabad airport post lockdown operations. 2:45 p.m.

Part of Shastri Bhavan in Delhi sealed after law ministry official tests positive for COVID-19. 2:41 p.m.

Nepal confirms 7 new coronavirus cases, total climbs to 82. 2:20 p.m.

Internal US document projects 3,000 deaths daily by June 1. 2:10 p.m.

No community transmission of COVID-19, behavioral changes may be new 'healthy' normal: Harsh Vardhan. 1:33 p.m.

Sri Lanka registers over 750 coronavirus cases, most from Naval facility. 12:54 p.m.

Kerala ex-pats in Gulf must be brought back; blue-collar workers should not be charged: Shashi Tharoor. 12:48 p.m.

Pakistan's number of COVID-19 cases surges past 21,000. 12:33 p.m.

One more die of coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh; 67 fresh cases reported. 12:15 p.m.

India is likely to operate 64 flights to repatriate 14,800 of its nationals from 12 countries. 11:57 a.m.

Dave Greenfield, the keyboard player with British punk band 'The Stranglers', has died after testing positive for coronavirus. 11.34 a.m.

COVID-19: 'None of us is safe until all': UN chief; Nations pledged USD 8 billion for medical research. 11:02 am.

5 more die of COVID-19 in Rajasthan; toll rises to 82. 10:39 a.m.

Koyambedu market emerges as Tamil Nadu's new COVID-19 hotspot. 10:26 a.m.

A special train with 1,200 migrant workers departs to Bihar from Telangana 10:19 a.m. COVID-19: Special evacuation flights for Indians stuck in the US to begin this week.

10:10 a.m. Telangana to run 40 trains a day for one week to send migrant workers home.

10:06 a.m. COVID-19 death toll rises to 1,568 in India; cases climb to 46,433.

9:45 a.m. China reports 16 new coronavirus cases, total tally reaches 82,881.

9:38 a.m. One more COVID-19 case reported in Odisha, the total rises to 170.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Latest News

APICORP's Aa2 rating with stable outlook reaffirmed by Moody’s despite economic shocks

The Arab Petroleum Investments Corporation APICORP, a multilateral development financial institution, announced that its Aa2 rating with a stable outlook was reaffirmed by Moodys Investor Service despite current economic and market shocks.A...

Poland's May 10 presidential election hangs in balance

The Polish Senate starts an acrimonious debate on Tuesday on legislation that would allow a presidential election scheduled for May 10 to be held entirely by postal ballot instead of at polling stations because of the coronavirus pandemic.H...

Philippines' leading TV network ordered to halt operations

A Philippine government agency has ordered the countrys leading broadcast network, which the president has targeted for its critical news coverage, to halt operations. The National Telecommunications Commission ordered ABS-CBN Corp. to stop...

Modi, Shah, Nadda greet Haryana CM Khattar on his birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J P Nadda greeted Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on his birthday on Tuesday. Khattar turned 66.Best wishes to Haryana CMmlkhattar Ji on his birthday, ...
