Left Menu
Development News Edition

New Banksy art unveiled at hospital to thank doctors, nurses

PTI | London | Updated: 07-05-2020 19:44 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 19:44 IST
New Banksy art unveiled at hospital to thank doctors, nurses

A new work by the elusive street artist Banksy, honoring health workers, has been unveiled at a British hospital. The framed picture, titled “Game Changer,” depicts a young boy sitting on the floor playing with a nurse superhero toy. Batman and Spiderman action figure toys lie in a wastepaper basket next to the boy.

The nurse figure, complete with a cape and a face mask, wears an apron featuring a red cross — the only spot of color in the black-and-white work. The piece has been placed on display in a corridor at Southampton General Hospital in southern England Wednesday.

The artist left a note for hospital workers, saying: “Thanks for all you're doing. I hope this brightens the place up a bit, even if (it's) only black and white.” Health officials said it was a “massive boost to morale” for everyone at the hospital, which has seen at least two members of staff die after contracting the new coronavirus. “It will be really valued by everyone in the hospital as people get a moment in their busy lives to pause, reflect and appreciate this piece of art,” said Paula Head, chief executive of University Hospital Southampton NHS Foundation Trust.

The artwork will be auctioned later to raise money for national health charities, a spokeswoman for Banksy said..

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Why Saitama can’t defeat Garou with a single punch

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

Attack on Titan Season 4 to see some new characters, earlier seasons’ lead cast to return

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

Videos

Latest News

BRIEF-Neiman Marcus Begins Chapter 11 Proceedings In U.S. Bankruptcy Court

Neiman Marcus Group LLC NEIMAN MARCUS GROUP ENTERS INTO A RESTRUCTURING SUPPORT AGREEMENT WITH A SIGNIFICANT MAJORITY OF ITS CREDITORS TO SUBSTANTIALLY REDUCE DEBT AND POSITION THE COMPANY FOR LONG-TERM GROWTH NEIMAN MARCUS GROUP ENTERS IN...

Day after Naikoo's killing, Hizb over-ground worker arrested in J-K

An over-ground worker of Hizbul Mujahideen was arrested by a joint team of Jammu and Kashmir Police and Indian Army in Doda district, a day after the terror outfits commander Riyaz Naikoo was killed by security forces in the Union Territory...

Indian companies’ job creation levels on rise in UK: Report

Indian companies in the UK created 110,793 jobs this year, over 6,000 more than 2019, and paid 462 million pounds in corporation tax to the countrys economy, according to the latest analysis of 842 firms operating in Britain. The India Meet...

Jitendra Singh cautions against laxity, says haste may adversely affect gains achieved in lockdown

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday said any laxity or haste on the part of people may adversely affect the advantage gained in the six weeks of the lockdown enforced to check the spread of the novel coronavirus. In a two-hour long vi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020