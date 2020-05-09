Howrah Bridge illuminated on Tagore birth anniversary

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the iconic Rabindra Setu, popularly known as the Howrah Bridge that connects Kolkata and its twin city Howrah, was illuminated by the Kolkata Port Trust on the occasion of the 159th birth anniversary of poet Rabindranath Tagore. The bridge which was almost deserted because of the ongoing lockdown was lit up by colourful LED lights in the evening, KoPT officials said.

They said the illumination is a symbolic 'Message of Hope, in these troubled times to the citizens of this great metropolis and beyond. White light washed the bridge to honour the front line Covid-19 warriors, followed alternately by red, orange and green signalling the zones that identify the intensity of coronavirus spread, they said.

All this while, instrumental pieces of Tagore song was played at the nearby Millennium Park, the officials said.