UAE-based Indian girl uses music to raise awareness on coronavirus

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 09-05-2020 15:14 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 14:26 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@JubileeMish)

An Indian teenager here has recorded songs in over 20 languages, including Arabic, to spread awareness on the COVID-19, saying music has always been her choice for effective communication, according to a media report on Saturday. Suchetha Satish's songs advise the people to keep distance, maintain cleanliness, and practice hand washing regularly, the Khaleej Times reported on Saturday.

Satish, who hails from Kerala, released her first coronavirus awareness song on March 16 in English, titled 'Say No To Panic', the daily reported. Since then, 14-year-old Satish, who holds the world record for singing in the most number of languages in a concert, has recorded the awareness songs in Malayalam, Bengali, Arabic, Kannada, Tulu, Konkani, Marathi, Gujrati, Rajasthani, Sindhi, Himachali, Odiya, Manipuri, Nepali, Urdu, Punjabi, Bhojpuri, Telugu, Kashmiri, and Sanskrit.

Her songs in Malayalam, Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, and Assamese were used by the Kerala government in its 'Break the Chain' campaign, the newspaper reported. Satish, who also holds the world record for the longest live concert by a child, calls herself a COVID-19 warrior.

"Music has always been my language of effective communication. With help from my mother Sumitha, I did the lyrics and composed the whole song. My mum helped me with the editing of the video. I took inputs from my father to give authentic information and thus the song was made. The recording was done in my home studio," said Satish, a standard X student of Dubai Indian High School. The lyrics for the songs were penned by her mother, the music was composed by Prashanti Chopra and the orchestration by Denzil Tom, her father told the newspaper.

Emirati poet Dr. Shihab Ghanem translated the lyrics in Arabic. She said the entire process of making the song took about four days. She said one of the first few songs on COIVD-19 was recorded in Malayalam, which was well appreciated. This inspired her to record the song in other Indian languages.

