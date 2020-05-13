Left Menu
Turtles emerge from nest at Goa beach, CM posts video

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 13-05-2020 12:39 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 11:53 IST
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. [Photo/ANI] Image Credit: ANI

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday posted a video clip of Olive Ridley turtle hatchlings running on the state's Morjim beach after emerging from their nest. The state forest department has reserved certain areas at Morjim and Mandrem in North Goa district and Agonda and Galjibag in South Goa district as turtle nesting sites, in a bid to protect the sea animal from any human intervention.

Sawant posted a video on Twitter of the Olive Ridley turtle hatchlings seen on the beach after sunset. "Amazing wonders of nature! Olive Ridley turtle hatchlings emerging out form the last nest at Morjim. Along with Morjim, Mandrem, Agonda, and Galgibag are important beaches in Goa which attract turtle for nesting, he tweeted.

Last week, Sawant tweeted about a black panther spotted at Netravali Wildlife Sanctuary in South Goa.

