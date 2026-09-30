Soccer-Swiss Football Association withdraws support for Infantino

Reuters | Updated: 30-09-2026 21:18 IST | Created: 30-09-2026 21:18 IST
Soccer-Swiss Football Association withdraws support for Infantino

​The Swiss ​Football Association (SFV) ‌has withdrawn ​its support for Gianni Infantino's ‌bid for another term as FIFA president, the organisation said on ‌Wednesday. The executive committee reversed its ‌support for the Swiss soccer administrator in a meeting on September ⁠25 ​after ⁠endorsing his candidacy in June.

"The decision ⁠follows a comprehensive reassessment of ​developments over the past few ⁠months," the SFV said in a ⁠statement. "From ​the SFV's perspective, various incidents raise fundamental questions ⁠regarding leadership, governance, transparency and decision-making ⁠processes ⁠within FIFA," it added.

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