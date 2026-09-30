US Justice Department files complaint against Minnesota judges who gave interviews about immigration surge
The US Justice Department filed a judicial misconduct complaint on Wednesday against judges in Minnesota who gave interviews to the New York Times about the immigration surge there, alleging it was unethical and partisan. In September, judges in Minnesota told the Times that the Trump administration had a "disregard for court orders" and its actions threatened the rule of law.
The judicial misconduct complaint called the judge's conduct "particularly egregious."