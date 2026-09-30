US Justice Department files complaint against Minnesota judges who gave interviews about immigration surge

The US ‌Justice Department filed a judicial misconduct complaint on Wednesday against judges ‌in Minnesota who gave ‌interviews to the New York Times about the immigration ⁠surge ​there, ⁠alleging it was unethical and partisan. In ⁠September, judges in Minnesota told ​the Times that the Trump ⁠administration had a "disregard for ⁠court ​orders" and its actions threatened the rule ⁠of law.

The judicial misconduct complaint ⁠called ⁠the judge's conduct "particularly egregious."