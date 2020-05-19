Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife files for divorce, maintenance

Film actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife has sent a legal notice for divorce and maintenance to the actor. "The notice was sent on May 7 on WhatsApp and Email. Due to COVID-19, all postal services are currently shut down. My client had also sent the notice again on May 13 but there has been no response from Nawazuddin Siddiqui's side," Abhay Sahay, lawyer of Alia Siddiqui told ANI.

"We have given a time of 15 days to the actor. If he does not answer, we will file a petition in the court whenever it opens," he said. "We have claimed maintenance and divorce. There are a lot of serious allegations against Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his family members. I would like to maintain confidentiality," he added.

According to sources, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's family is in 14-day quarantine in Muzaffarnagar. (ANI)