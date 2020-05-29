Left Menu
Paul Feig to adapt Indian American author Soman Chainani's fairytale novel

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 29-05-2020 14:44 IST | Created: 29-05-2020 14:44 IST
Filmmaker Paul Feig, best known for his comedies "Bridesmaids", "The Heat" and "Spy", is all set to adapt the fairytale novel "The School for Good and Evil" by Indian American writer Soman Chainani. Feig will direct the film from a script by David Magee of "Life of Pi" fame and Laura Solon.

"The School For Good and Evil” was published in 2013 as Chainani’s first novel and the first of a six-book series. The series has sold over 2.5 million copies, has been translated into 30 languages. The final book in the series, “The School of Good and Evil: One True King,” will be released by HarperCollins on June 2. The book follows the adventures of best friends Sophie and Agatha at the School for Good and Evil, where ordinary boys and girls are trained to be fairy tale heroes and villains. Sophie has princess aspirations and expects to be picked for the School for Good and Agatha seems a natural fit for the villains in the School for Evil. Yet soon the girls find their fortunes reversed, putting their friendship to a test, Variety reported.

"To have one of your favorite directors adapt your book into a film for Netflix is an honor and a dream. Paul Feig is a brilliant filmmaker and a master of tone — a perfect fit for the twists and turns of ‘The School for Good and Evil.’ I have no doubt that he will make a true fairy tale classic," Chainani said in a statement to the publication. Feig said he was looking forward to adapt the book.

"I’m truly excited to bring this amazing, touching, funny and empowering world that Soman created in his wonderful books to life. I feel like a frog that just turned into a prince," the director said..

