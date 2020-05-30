Actor Sonu Sood meets Maha guv to discuss work for migrants

Film actor Sonu Sood met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Saturday at RajBhavan to apprise him of the work he was doing to help migrants amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown

Sood had won praise after he chartered buses to ferry stranded migrants to their hometowns in other states

The governor applauded Sood for his work and assured his support, a Raj Bhavan statement said.