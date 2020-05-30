Left Menu
Actor Sonu Sood meets Maha guv to discuss work for migrants

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-05-2020 19:44 IST | Created: 30-05-2020 19:41 IST
Sood had won praise after he chartered buses to ferry stranded migrants to their hometowns in other states Image Credit: Instagram / SonuSood

Film actor Sonu Sood met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Saturday at RajBhavan to apprise him of the work he was doing to help migrants amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown

The governor applauded Sood for his work and assured his support, a Raj Bhavan statement said.

