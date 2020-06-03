Left Menu
PTI | Nicosia | Updated: 03-06-2020 18:09 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 18:09 IST
Cyprus brings forward end of lockdown by 3 weeks

Cyprus has accelerated the lifting of most of the country's remaining coronavirus restrictions by three weeks, citing its consistently low infection rate since the May 4 end of a stay-at-home order. Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou said on Wednesday the third phase of the country's gradual rollback of restrictions will be completed by June 24 instead of July 14.

That means that as of June 9, shopping malls, airports and the interior seating spaces of hotels, bars and restaurants, open-air theaters and cinemas will be back in business. Sports events without spectators, kindergartens, playgrounds, summer schools and school canteens also re-open on that date. Casinos, dance schools, gyms, theme and water parks open their doors four days later.

A 10-person limit on public gatherings will stay in effect at least until June 24. Indoor cinemas and theaters are expected to open in early August, while music concerts, festivals, wedding and christening receptions and graduation ceremonies will again be permitted on Sept. 1.

To date, Cyprus counts 952 confirmed COVID-19 infections and 17 deaths.(AP) AMS.

