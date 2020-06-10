Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sons perform father's last rites via video-call from Sharjah

Udhagamandalam, June 10 (PTI): Two sons, stranded in Sharjah because of the COVID-19, performed the last rites of their father, who died in their house near here, through video-call from the UAE city on Wednesday. So, they decided to perform the last rites through video-call from that country.

PTI | Udhagamandalam | Updated: 10-06-2020 19:02 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 19:02 IST
Sons perform father's last rites via video-call from Sharjah

Udhagamandalam, June 10 (PTI): Two sons, stranded in Sharjah because of the COVID-19, performed the last rites of their father, who died in their house near here, through video-call from the UAE city on Wednesday. According to family sources, the 65-year-old Jogaraj, an advocate, died of age-related illness in the early hours of the day.

Though the sons - Prabhu and Pranesh - had booked their flight from Sharjah a few days ago to see their father, they could not get seats. So, they decided to perform the last rites through video-call from that country.

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3: Filming likely to start in August, plot to deal with broken relationships

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

AYUSH Ministry to organize daily telecast of Common Yoga Protocol on DD Bharati

The Ministry of AYUSH in association with Prasar Bharati is organizing a daily telecast of the Common Yoga Protocol on DD Bharati from the11th of June 2020. The CYP sessions will be telecasted daily in the morning from 0800 a.m. to 0830 a.m...

Eastern Ladakh row: India, China hold Major General-level talks

Indian and Chinese armies on Wednesday held Major General-level talks with an aim to end the military standoff in Pangong Tso and a number of other areas in eastern Ladakh, people familiar with the development said. In the over four-and-hal...

Never called migrant trains 'Corona Express', public said it: Mamata denies Amit Shah's charges

A day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah trained his guns on the West Bengal government for naming Shramik Express as Corona Express, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that she never called the trains Corona Express and it w...

Britain asks too much of EU in Brexit talks, Barnier says

Britain is seeking a trade relationship with the European Union that is very close to that of an EU member, something that is unacceptable to the bloc, the EUs Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said on Wednesday.Britain is demanding a lot mo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020