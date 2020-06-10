Sons perform father's last rites via video-call from Sharjah

Udhagamandalam, June 10 (PTI): Two sons, stranded in Sharjah because of the COVID-19, performed the last rites of their father, who died in their house near here, through video-call from the UAE city on Wednesday. According to family sources, the 65-year-old Jogaraj, an advocate, died of age-related illness in the early hours of the day.

Though the sons - Prabhu and Pranesh - had booked their flight from Sharjah a few days ago to see their father, they could not get seats. So, they decided to perform the last rites through video-call from that country.