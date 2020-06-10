Left Menu
Development News Edition

Impasse over COVID-19 insurance resolved; shooting of Bengali TV serials to start from Thursday

Resolving their differences over the issue of COVID-19 medical insurance, representatives of actors, technicians, producers of Bengali TV soaps and channel heads on Wednesday arrived at a consensus to start serial shootings from June 11, West Bengal minister Aroop Biswas, who took the initiative in resolving the impasse, told reporters after a meeting that there were no differences among the stakeholders and shooting will resume after 85 days in various studios from Thursday morning.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 10-06-2020 22:40 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 22:40 IST
Impasse over COVID-19 insurance resolved; shooting of Bengali TV serials to start from Thursday

Resolving their differences over the issue of COVID-19 medical insurance, representatives of actors, technicians, producers of Bengali TV soaps and channel heads on Wednesday arrived at a consensus to start serial shootings from June 11, West Bengal minister Aroop Biswas, who took the initiative in resolving the impasse, told reporters after a meeting that there were no differences among the stakeholders and shooting will resume after 85 days in various studios from Thursday morning. Biswas is the state's PWD, youth affairs and sports minister, but he also looks after the entertainment industry.

The shooting was supposed to start from Wednesday but it did not. Talks among the stake holders on Tuesday night ended in a deadlock over the issue of Rs 25 lakh COVID-19 medical insurance for every artiste to be effective from the first day of shooting. Representatives from the West Bengal Motion Pictures Artists' Forum, West Bengal TV Producers, the Federation of Cine Technicians & Workers of Eastern India and different channels were present at the meeting where a standard operating procedure (SOP) was signed by the participants after a two-hour long discussion.

"We have got definite assurance from the other side that processing of papers is on. And every artist participating in the shooting will be covered from the first day," Artists Forum General Secretary Arindam Ganguly said. The minister said, "There can be differences among members of a family. But that is temporary. We all have to work together in the interest of everyone in the entertainment industry and for the audience." He said the SOP covered all aspects.

A spokesman of the Forum had earlier alleged that channel owners and producers could not assure the artists about giving signed document of the medical insurance premium from the first day of shooting. According to the signed SOP, issued after Wednesday's meeting, said channels and producers will pay 50 per cent and 40 per cent respectively of the insurance fee, and the rest 10 per cent will be paid by the Forum.

A spokesman of West Bengal TV Producers expressed happiness over the "positive development." "We will start shooting from tomorrow morning and call times have already been allotted to the artistes," he said. Mahendra Soni, Co-Founder and Director of SVF Entertainment, said "We welcome the developments. Shooting will resume now keeping in mind all the safety protocols." There were other mutually agreed decisions like not having artists under 10 years of age and wearing masks on the floor except during shoots and securing written undertaking from actors above 65 years.

The state government issued a notification on May 30, allowing shootings of serials, web series, and feature films from June 1 with the gathering of a maximum of 35 people. However, filming of reality shows is still not permitted.

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3: Filming likely to start in August, plot to deal with broken relationships

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

German FM warns Israel against West Bank annexation plans

Germanys foreign minister on Wednesday warned Israel that its plan to begin annexing parts of the West Bank would violate international law, but he declined to say how Germany or Europe would respond. The visit to Jerusalem Heiko Maas firs...

Man who recovered from COVID-19 commits suicide in Kerala

A 33-year-old man, who had recovered from COVID-19 and later tested negative for the virus, allegedly committed suicide at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital here on Wednesday. After the man tested negative for coronavirus twice, h...

Asiatic lions roar louder, it's conservation success: Javadekar

Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday said it was conservation success after the Gujarat government announced that the population of Asiatic lions has gone up by 29 per cent in the Gir forests. Asiatic Lion roars loude...

U.S. Senate's only black Republican blasts critics of his police reform plan

U.S. Senator Tim Scott, the chambers only black Republican, was thrust into the center of the national debate on policing when Majority Leader Mitch McConnell put him in charge Tuesday of the caucuss response to protests over racial inequal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020