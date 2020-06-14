Venkaiah Naidu condoles Sushant Singh Rajput's death
Expressing anguish at the death of the " young and talented" actor, Naidu said he "brought to life several memorable characters on the silver screen".PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-06-2020 18:00 IST | Created: 14-06-2020 18:00 IST
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday condoled the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, noting that he brought to life several memorable characters on the screen
Rajput, 34, was found hanging at his Bandra apartment on Sunday. Expressing anguish at the death of the " young and talented" actor, Naidu said he "brought to life several memorable characters on the silver screen".
