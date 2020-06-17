Sushant Singh Rajput suicide: Case filed against Karan Johar, Salman Khan, Ekta Kapoor, others in Bihar

Advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha has filed a complaint against Karan Johar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Salman Khan, Ekta Kapoor and four other people in connection with death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in a court in Bihar's Muzaffarpur. The case has been filed under section 306, 109, 504 and 506 of IPC.

Speaking to ANI Advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha said, "I have filed a case against 8 people including Karan Johar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Salman Khan and Ekta Kapoor under Sections 306, 109, 504 and 506 of IPC in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case in a court in Muzaffarpur, Bihar." Rajput had allegedly committed suicide at his Bandra residence by hanging himself on Sunday, as per the police. The untimely death of Rajput has sent shockwaves among celebrities and his fans. Scores of actors and public figures from all quarters expressed their condolences. (ANI)