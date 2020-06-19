I enjoyed working on 'Aarya': Sikander Kher

Sikander Kher says his character in "Aarya" is antipodal to his personality and that made him eager to play the part. The actor stars alongside Sushmita Sen, Chandrachur Singh, Namit Das and manish chaudhary in the Disney+Hotstar Specials from director Ram Madhvani.

The series, an official adaptation of popular Dutch crime-drama "Penoza" , revolves around Aarya Sareen, a happily married woman whose world turns upside down when her husband is shot. She gets to know that he may have been involved in an illegal drug racket which now threatens her family. Sikander is essaying the role of Daulat, a trusted aide of Sushmita's Aarya in the show. "Daulat is very protective about Aarya’s character and is incredibly loyal to the family - you could say he is almost like the foot soldier of the family. "He stays by her side and tries to protect her from whatever comes her way - in a way, this character, Daulat is different from my real-life personality and I wanted to get every shot to be taken well and I was ready to go back as many times possible in front of the camera to get it right," the actor said in a statement.

Sikander said he has fond memories of shooting for the show and will forever cherish them. "I have thoroughly enjoyed working with this team, everyone has shared a lot of love on set and going there to begin each day was exciting," he added. "Aarya" started streaming on Disney+ Hotstar VIP from Friday.