Sonu Sood sends migrants stuck in Mumbai to Dehradun

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood on Friday sent 173 migrants in a chartered flight from Mumbai to Dehradun. The Air Asia plane with 173 migrants arrived at the Jolly Grant Airport this evening, Jolly Grant police station incharge Sub-Inspector Shanti Chamoli said. Buses of all 13 districts of Uttarakhand were parked outside the airport to take the migrants to their respective destinations.

PTI | Rishikesh | Updated: 19-06-2020 18:30 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 18:30 IST
Bollywood actor Sonu Sood on Friday sent 173 migrants in a chartered flight from Mumbai to Dehradun. The Air Asia plane with 173 migrants arrived at the Jolly Grant Airport this evening, Jolly Grant police station incharge Sub-Inspector Shanti Chamoli said.

Buses of all 13 districts of Uttarakhand were parked outside the airport to take the migrants to their respective destinations.  It is for the second time in less than a month that Sood has sent migrants in a chartered flight from Mumbai to Dehradun. Earlier this month, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat thanked him for the kind gesture and extended an invitation to him to visit the state when the COVID-19 crisis is over.

