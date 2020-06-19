Sonu Sood sends migrants stuck in Mumbai to Dehradun
Bollywood actor Sonu Sood on Friday sent 173 migrants in a chartered flight from Mumbai to Dehradun. The Air Asia plane with 173 migrants arrived at the Jolly Grant Airport this evening, Jolly Grant police station incharge Sub-Inspector Shanti Chamoli said. Buses of all 13 districts of Uttarakhand were parked outside the airport to take the migrants to their respective destinations.PTI | Rishikesh | Updated: 19-06-2020 18:30 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 18:30 IST
Bollywood actor Sonu Sood on Friday sent 173 migrants in a chartered flight from Mumbai to Dehradun. The Air Asia plane with 173 migrants arrived at the Jolly Grant Airport this evening, Jolly Grant police station incharge Sub-Inspector Shanti Chamoli said.
Buses of all 13 districts of Uttarakhand were parked outside the airport to take the migrants to their respective destinations. It is for the second time in less than a month that Sood has sent migrants in a chartered flight from Mumbai to Dehradun. Earlier this month, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat thanked him for the kind gesture and extended an invitation to him to visit the state when the COVID-19 crisis is over.
- READ MORE ON:
- Sonu Sood
- Dehradun
- Mumbai
- Trivendra Singh Rawat
- Air Asia
- Jolly Grant
- Uttarakhand
ALSO READ
SC allows lawyer to deposit Rs 25 lakh with registry for travel of migrants from Mumbai
After cyclone, Mumbai's air quality improves to year's best
‘Rajinigandha’ director Basu Chatterjee dies in his Mumbai home
‘Rajinigandha’ director Basu Chatterjee dies in his Mumbai home
Bhopal, Mumbai receive rainfall today