Bihar Minister threatens action against officials if waterlogging situation arises in Patna

Bihar Urban Development Minister Suresh Kumar Sharma on Monday threatened action against Anand Kishore, Urban Development Principal Secretary, and Raman Kumar, MD of Bihar Urban Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (BUIDCO), if there will be a waterlogging situation in Patna this year.

While talking to media, Sharma said, "Both Anand Kishore and Raman Kumar had assured us that all work would be completed by June 30. Today is June 22, still, lot of work is pending, so they need to pull up their socks and be ready to face action is work is not done and there will be a waterlogging situation,"

When asked about the Urban Development efforts for flood-prevention related work, Sharma said, "I will give a full report tomorrow." (ANI)