Rajesh Pratap Singh announced Creative Director of Satya Paul

Designer Rajesh Pratap Singh has been named as the Chief Creative Director for fashion brand Satya Paul.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-06-2020 20:37 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 20:21 IST
Designer Rajesh Pratap Singh has been named as the Chief Creative Director for fashion brand Satya Paul. In his role, Singh will oversee the artistic direction for all Satya Paul collections for women and men and present his first showcase in Fall/Winter 2020-21.

"I have great respect for the brand's heritage and creative integrity of the design house. And I'm particularly excited for the potential of this brand," the designer said in a statement. "We will look to reference its archives and history while drawing parallels to modernity," he added. A spokesperson of the brand called Singh as "one of the most talented designers of our time".

"His eye for detail and exceptional creative nerve that blends modernism and tradition especially holds significance to the world of Satya Paul," the representative added.

