Monsoon hits Rajasthan, covers 12 districts on Day 1

The monsoon entered from Jaisalmer in the west and advanced to the east, a MeT Department official said here. "Conditions are favourable this time and therefore the monsoon has covered over 12 districts of Rajasthan on the first day of its arrival today.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 24-06-2020 15:02 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 15:00 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The southwest monsoon entered Rajasthan on Wednesday and covered over 12 districts of the desert state, according to the Meteorological (MeT) Department. The monsoon entered from Jaisalmer in the west and advanced to the east, a MeT Department official said here.

"Conditions are favorable this time and therefore the monsoon has covered over 12 districts of Rajasthan on the first day of its arrival today. The monsoon is likely to be good this time," he said. The monsoon has covered Jaisalmer, Barmer, Pali, Rajsamand, Chittorgarh, Dungarpur, Banswara, Jhalawar, Kota, Baran, Bundi, Bhilwara and some parts of Ajmer.

These areas received rainfall on Wednesday. The department has predicted light to heavy rains in Udaipur, Bharatpur, Kota, Jaipur, and Ajmer divisions during the next 24 hours.

On Tuesday, parts of Rajasthan continued to reel under heat with Ganganagar being recorded as the hottest place in the state with a maximum of 43.5 degrees Celsius.

