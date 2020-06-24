Left Menu
Development News Edition

Folk artist Gulabbai Sangamnerkar to get lifetime honour

The award for 2018-19is being conferred upon Gulabbai Sangamnerkar," Deshmukh said. The award carries the cash prize of Rs 5 lakh, a citation and a memento. Sangamnerkar has been performing since the age of nine. The Sangeetacharya Annasaheb Kirloskar musical theatre lifetime achievement awardalso carries the cash prize of Rs 5 lakh, a memento and a citation.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-06-2020 16:10 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 16:10 IST
Folk artist Gulabbai Sangamnerkar to get lifetime honour

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday announced the Vithabai Narayangaokar lifetime achievement award to folk artist Gulabbai Sangamnerkar. The Annasaheb Kirloskar award will be conferred upon veteran theatre actress-singer Madhuvanti Dandekar.

The awards were announced by culture minister Amit Deshmukh. "The Vithabai Narayangaokar lifetime achievement award is given to a senior tamasha (folk art) artiste. The award for 2018-19is being conferred upon Gulabbai Sangamnerkar," Deshmukh said.

The award carries the cash prize of Rs 5 lakh, a citation and a memento. Sangamnerkar has been performing since the age of nine.

The Sangeetacharya Annasaheb Kirloskar musical theatre lifetime achievement awardalso carries the cash prize of Rs 5 lakh, a memento and a citation. Dandekar's career in theatre spans more than five decades. She has performed in 25 Marathi stage musicals.

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

House of the Dragon Season 1 premieres in April 2022, latest updates on its development

PIA plane crashed due to human error, says preliminary probe report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Fulcrum Therapeutics begins trial of muscle disorder drug for COVID-19 patients

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc said on Wednesday it has started the late-stage trial of its experimental muscle disorder drug, losmapimod, in high-risk hospitalized adults that tested positive for COVID-19.The company expects to report topline da...

India's Hetero prices experimental COVID-19 drug remdesivir at $71 per 100 mg vial

Indias Hetero Labs Ltd has priced its generic version of remdesivir, Gileads experimental COVID-19 drug, at 5,400 rupees 71 per 100-milligram vial, the drugmaker said on Wednesday, as it prepares to ship them to hospitals in the country. Th...

Dine-in facilities resume in hotels, restaurants in Mohali

Dine-in facilities have resumed in hotels and restaurants in Mohali after the state government earlier allowed to reopen hotels, restaurants, marriage halls and other hospitality services at reduced 50 per cent capacity. Its a good decision...

Pilots in Pakistan air crash distracted by coronavirus worry, minister says

The pilots of a Pakistan airliner that crashed last month, killing 97, were distracted and preoccupied as they talked about the coronavirus pandemic while preparing for an initial failed landing bid, the countrys aviation minister said on W...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020