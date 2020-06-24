Folk artist Gulabbai Sangamnerkar to get lifetime honour
The Maharashtra government on Wednesday announced the Vithabai Narayangaokar lifetime achievement award to folk artist Gulabbai Sangamnerkar. The Annasaheb Kirloskar award will be conferred upon veteran theatre actress-singer Madhuvanti Dandekar.
The awards were announced by culture minister Amit Deshmukh. "The Vithabai Narayangaokar lifetime achievement award is given to a senior tamasha (folk art) artiste. The award for 2018-19is being conferred upon Gulabbai Sangamnerkar," Deshmukh said.
The award carries the cash prize of Rs 5 lakh, a citation and a memento. Sangamnerkar has been performing since the age of nine.
The Sangeetacharya Annasaheb Kirloskar musical theatre lifetime achievement awardalso carries the cash prize of Rs 5 lakh, a memento and a citation. Dandekar's career in theatre spans more than five decades. She has performed in 25 Marathi stage musicals.
