Left Menu
Development News Edition

Charles Webb, author of 'The Graduate,' dies in England

Nichols' film, starring a then-little-known Dustin Hoffman as Braddock and Anne Bancroft as Mrs. Robinson, was an immediate sensation.

PTI | London | Updated: 27-06-2020 18:23 IST | Created: 27-06-2020 18:23 IST
Charles Webb, author of 'The Graduate,' dies in England

Charles Webb, a lifelong non-conformist whose debut novel “The Graduate” was a deadpan satire of his college education and wealthy background adapted into the classic film of the same name, has died. He was 81. Webb died June 16 in Eastbourne, England, of a blood condition, said his friend Jack Malvern, a Times of London journalist to whom Webb's final book was dedicated.

Webb was only 24 when his most famous book was published, in 1963. The sparely written narrative was based closely on his years growing up comfortably in Southern California, his studies in history and literature at Williams College in Massachusetts and his disorienting return home. Webb's fictional counterpart, Benjamin Braddock, challenges the materialism of his parents, scorns the value of his schooling and has an affair with Mrs. Robinson, wife of his father's business partner and mother of the young woman with whom he falls in love, Elaine Robinson. “I got interested in the wife of a good friend of my parents and ... (realized) it might be better to write about it than to do it,” Webb told the online publication Thoughtcat in 2006.

His novel initially sold around 20,000 copies and was labeled a “fictional failure” by New York Times critic Orville Prescott. But it did appeal to Hollywood producer Lawrence Turman and the film company Embassy Pictures. In 1964, a brief item in The New York Times noted that Embassy had brought in Broadway director Mike Nichols, who had yet to make his first movie, to work on the screen version of “The Graduate.” The 1967 movie became a touchstone for the decade's rebellion even though Webb's story was set in an earlier era — never referring to Vietnam or civil rights. Nichols' film, starring a then-little-known Dustin Hoffman as Braddock and Anne Bancroft as Mrs. Robinson, was an immediate sensation. Nichols won an Academy Award, Hoffman became an overnight star and the film is often ranked among the greatest, most quoted and talked about of all time. Webb's book went on to sell more than a 1 million copies, but he hardly benefited from the film, for which he received just USD 20,000.

TRENDING

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

BTS' Jungkook for Vogue Japan is taking over the internet

Crash Landing on You tops no. 1, revives hallyu wave in Japan, at par with Winter Sonata

Motorola One Fusion Plus Priced at Rs 16,999 In India; Know About Second Sale On Flipkart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Digital media mode to support youth wellbeing during COVID-19: Study

With or without physical separation social-distancing due to COVID-19, youth are using social media to connect and support each other, according to a recent report based on youth making excessive use of media. Three leading researchers have...

COVID-19 death toll rises to 93 in J-K

Two coronavirus-related fatalities were reported from Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, pushing the death toll to 93 in the Union Territory, officials said. A 45-year-old woman Batengoo Khanabal area of south Kashmirs Anantnag district passed ...

Mizoram to have FIFA certified football ground soon

Mizoram sports minister Robert Romawia Royte on Saturday said that the state will soon have a FIFA certified football ground at Kolasib town near the Assam border. Royte paid a visit and inspected the ongoing construction of Sports Authorit...

Building made micro containment zone, Guj man approaches HC

An Ahmedabad resident has filed a civil application in Gujarat High Court challenging the local civic corporations decision to declare his housing complex a micro containment zone in view of the coronavirus outbreak. Vishwas Bhamburkar has ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020