US Coast Guard's Desperate Search in Pacific: Aftermath of Alleged Drug-Smuggling Boat Attacks
The US Coast Guard is searching for individuals who jumped off drug-smuggling boats attacked by the US military. Search efforts cover a vast area but face challenges due to harsh maritime conditions. These events are part of a broader campaign under Trump's administration to curb drug trafficking.
The US Coast Guard continues its search for people who allegedly leaped from drug-smuggling boats following US military assaults in the eastern Pacific Ocean. Days after the attacks, hopes of finding survivors have dwindle due to the vast region and harsh weather conditions.
Search operations started after the military alerted the Coast Guard about individuals in the water, approximately 400 miles southwest of the Mexico-Guatemala border. Efforts involved a Sacramento-dispatched plane and coordination with international agencies and civilian vessels, despite challenging conditions with 9-foot seas and 40-knot winds.
The military asserted it targeted drug-trafficking vessels along known routes. Southern Command reported three people killed in the initial strike, while others reportedly jumped overboard to avoid attacks. Critics challenge the legality of the follow-up strikes, as the Trump administration intensifies its campaign against drug cartels under the claim of armed conflict.
