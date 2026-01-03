Landmark Ruling: California's Open Carry Ban Overturned

A pivotal U.S. appeals court decision has deemed California's wide-ranging ban on openly carrying firearms in most areas unconstitutional. The San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals voted 2-1 in support of a gun owner, challenging the Democratic-led state's open carry restrictions in populous counties.

Court opinion cited a 2022 Supreme Court ruling that firearms restrictions must align with historical firearm regulation practices. U.S. Circuit Judge Lawrence VanDyke, a Republican appointee, emphasized that open carry is ingrained in the nation's tradition, noting over 30 states permit it.

The court's ruling, partially reversing a 2023 lower court decision, supports Mark Baird's 2019 challenge against the open carry law. However, restrictions remain in less populated counties. California's Attorney General considers next steps as debates around gun control persist.